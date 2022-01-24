COLUMBIA − Lynlee Renick was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday after being found guilty of the second-degree murder of her husband Benjamin Renick.
Boone County Judge Kevin Crane followed the jury's recommendation of 13 years for the second-degree murder charge and 3 years for the armed criminal action charge.
Crane told Renick she was "lucky" she'll be able to get out of prison in her 40s.
"You’re awful lucky, ma'am," Crane said. "You’re going to get out in your 40s, and my 40s weren’t too bad. I just hope you don’t kill again."
Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband Benjamin Renick during a trial in December 2020.
Prosecutors asked for Renick's sentence to include life in prison for the murder charge and 15 years for the armed criminal action charge. The defense asked for a lighter sentence of 10 years and said the murder was not premeditated.