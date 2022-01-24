COLUMBIA - On Monday, Boone County Judge Kevin Crane will determine the prison sentence for Lynlee Renick and whether time will be served concurrently or consecutively.
Sentencing will begin at 2:30 p.m. the Boone County Courthouse.
After finding Renick guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband Benjamin Renick, the jury recommended a sentence of 16 years total. They suggested 13 years in prison for the murder charge and 3 years for armed criminal action.
Prosecutors asked for Renick's sentence to include life in prison for the murder charge and 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.
On the day of the verdict, Judge Crane said he will likely follow the jury's recommendation.
Tim Hesemann, Renick's defense attorney, is asking Judge Crane to consider a concurrent sentence based on several factors.
In an interview over the phone, Hesemann said they're going to point to her lack of a criminal history.
"We're going to ask that the judge take into consideration that she's a low risk for reoffending and maybe that the jury did not find her guilty of first-degree murder," Hesemann said.
Following her conviction, Renick's sister, dad and step-mom testified during a sentencing hearing.
Hesemann also said the defense respects the jury's decision, but said Renick shows remorse for her missteps.
"My client, from the beginning of this case, has denied actually killing Ben or knowing that Ben was going to be killed. She denies that," Hesemann said. "She admits that she made a lot of mistakes and she's very remorseful about not coming forward sooner and hiding what actually happened."
In the closing arguments, special prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General Kevin Zoellner said Renick knew about what happened and still lied to law enforcement.
He cited the multiple texts and calls Renick made after she left the crime scene.
"They orchestrated a pretty elaborate plan," Zoellner said. "Her and Ashley and Michael [Humphrey] had a story."
The prosecution asked the jury to consider the evidence presented and find Renick guilty of murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
In their closing arguments, the defense said that Lynlee Renick, Ashley Shaw and Michael Humphrey planned a divorce, not a murder.
Hesemann acknowledged that Renick attempted to cover up the murder. But, he said that fact does not necessarily mean she committed the crime.
Hesemann blamed Michael Humphrey, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in October.