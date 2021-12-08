COLUMBIA - Lynlee Renick took the stand in her own murder trial Wednesday.
Her defense team asked questions that took the courtroom through what happened leading up to and following June 8, 2017.
Lynlee Renick told the jury she and her employee/friend Ashley Shaw contacted Michael Humphrey so he could go with her to tell Benjamin Renick she wanted a divorce, since she felt unsafe going by herself.
Lynlee Renick said when she and Humphrey got to the snake house and saw Benjamin Renick, she panicked and said Humphrey was an old friend who was interested in buying a snake.
Lynlee Renick told the jury her recollection of what happened when she went into the facility.
“I walked up right behind Michael and then Michael turned around and I saw a gun in his hands and I heard shots ring out and then I screamed and I ran outside and then I heard more shots went off,” Lynlee Renick said on the witness stand.
She said it was never her plan to kill him and that she did not know Humphrey had a gun until then.
Lynlee Renick said Humphrey ran out of the facility, grabbed her arm and brought her to his car. She said he told her they had to get out of there.
Lynlee Renick said Humphrey drove her back to her spa, where Shaw washed her off in the shower. Shaw testified Monday that she washed blood off of Lynlee Renick.
When Lynlee Renick left the spa, she said she didn’t think her husband was dead, only that something bad had happened.
Lynlee Renick said she found her husband at the facility in a pool of blood and called Sam, her brother-in-law.
“Sam ran out to get the EMT or the ambulance people,” Lynlee Renick testified. “I was just laying there with my head on Ben trying to see if I could hear his heart or feel his chest or just something.”
Lynlee Renick said she went to the Montgomery County Courthouse that day to talk to police. Her lawyer asked her why she didn’t come clean and tell them what she remembered.
“I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t want to face it,” Renick said. “When I asked the officer what happened, they said they didn’t know and I just didn’t tell them anything.”
Lynlee Renick testified she regrets not telling officers everything.
“I lied a lot and I understand what that means and how this looks,” Renick said at the end of her testimony with her defense lawyer. “I don’t know how to fully express that I never wanted Ben dead… I did not murder my husband.”
The defense finished questioning the defendant right before the court broke for lunch.
During Lynlee Renick’s cross examination from the prosecution, she maintained she did not know what to think about what had happened with Michael Humphrey when he shot a gun inside the Renick’s reptiles facility.
The state asked Lynlee Renick in multiple ways why she wouldn’t think her husband was injured or dead after she saw Humphrey shoot at him.
“The reality in my head at this time is that something bad happened,” Lynlee Renick said to special prosecutor Kevin Zoellner.
Zoellner focused on the texts and calls from Lynlee Renick’s phone throughout the afternoon and evening on June 8, 2017.
Lynlee Renick had continued to text Humphrey, her husband, the couple's babysitter and another former affair partner, in a manner the prosecution said did not convey her concerns.
The prosecution also brought up the $1 million life insurance policy Benjamin Renick had. Lynlee Renick was listed as the sole beneficiary, but she testified she believed the insurance would go into a trust fund. She said she has never been a recipient of the trust fund and testified she did not believe she would get any money after her husband’s death.
Lynlee Renick’s lies to police and the people around her were another focus of the prosecution in cross examination. Lynlee Renick told police she thought her brother-in-law, Sam Renick, could be involved in her husband’s murder.
Lynlee Renick admitted during cross examination that she did participate in covering up the murder and Humphrey’s involvement. She also said she was scared of Humphrey while on the witness stand.
Prosecutor Zoellner asked Lynlee Renick why the jury should believe her.
“I understand what the prosecutor’s saying about all the lies told, but all I can do now is just sit up here and tell the truth,” Lynlee Renick said in response. “And at least I would have gotten it out.”
In redirect questioning, Lynlee Renick said she lost most of the money and things she had after Benjamin Renick’s death because it went to the estate.
The defense rested its case around 2:20 p.m.