COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College signed an agreement Monday with Columbia Regional Airport for a commercial truck driver instruction and training program.
The training program started classes in Columbia on Monday, and is providing one bus for every four students for them to be able to learn how to drive a truck and help them with employment.
Students can work their way through the program and earn a commercial driver's license as well.
The "in seat" portion of the classes will be held on the MACC Columbia site, which is at the Parkade Center on the Business Loop. The driving portion of the training will be at an open lot on airport grounds.
Suzanne McGarvey, MACC dean of workforce development and technical education, commented on the new training program, saying, "We are thrilled to be working with Columbia Regional Airport and to have a spot where we can have this program and resources for students."
Brandi Glover, director of workforce development at MACC, explained how the equipment provided will help the students learn.
"We also utilize a manual truck for the program and that is by design as well to help further their learning and help with no restrictions on their license," Glover said.
MACC is hoping this program will help fill the need for these positions. They are also looking for additional instructors for the professional Truck Driving Program.