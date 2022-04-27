MACC, MU veterinary program collaboration will provide hands-on experience for students

MEXICO − A new veterinary technology program on Moberly Area Community College's Mexico campus will allow students to gain hands-on experience in providing health care to animals.
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon for the new program., with Gov. Mike Parson in attendance.
MACC has partnered with the University of Missouri's College of Veterinary Medicine to provide the opportunity to students.
The program first started accepting students in August 2021. During the last two semesters of MACC's program, students will be provided the hands-on experience at MU's Veterinary Health Centers. Students will work with specialists, veterinary students and registered veterinary technicians.
MACC student Leah Sabath said this program allowed her to do something she truly loves.
"I was originally planning to become a mechanical engineer. And I knew I wanted to be a part of MACC just to start out to see kind of where I was wanting to go with my life," Sabath said. "And my advisor here actually told me about this program, because I was like, I love animals."
Carolyn Henry, the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at MU, talked about the opportunity this gives students.
"It adds accessibility, and so students that might not be able to come to Columbia initially, can access this program locally," Henry said. "It also gives them exposure to a larger clinic in Columbia that's got specialists, and they can learn about all aspects of veterinary medicine and which one is going to be the best fit for them."
Gov. Parson talked about how important it is to have veterinary technicians in the state of Missouri.
"We'll get more people in the workforce," Parson said. "See today, when it comes to the vet techs, we all know what kind of demand that is in the state of Missouri. And as a farmer, myself, I know how important this is."
He added that the students will be able to work right out of college.
"Well, I think what you're seeing today, I think these young kids back here that are going to be able to be graduate from this and go get a first class education," Parson said. "And then really what you're doing is you're teaching something that they really take out in the workforce tomorrow, and go right to work, and a good high paying job."
Stephanie Gilliam, the director of Veterinary Technology at MACC, talked about the lack of vet technicians in the state.
"Here in mid-Missouri, there aren't any training programs for vet techs. So there's very few vet techs in the mid-Missouri area," Gilliam said.
She also gave some insight into what being a vet tech truly is.
"So legally vet techs cannot prescribe, diagnose or perform surgery, but we can do everything else," Gilliam said. "So that techs are providing all of the nursing scare all the nursing care for all species of animals. We also do most of radiology in the clinic, dentistry, we do lots of work in the area of dentistry, or assisting in surgery or performing all of the lab work, we do much of the client communication as well."
Gilliam said the program between the schools is unique.
"There are very few veterinary technology programs in our country that are partnered with a university College of Veterinary Medicine," Gilliam said. "I don't know how many there are, but off the top of my head, I can only think of two."
When the MACC students get to MU, they will be hands on with animals such as cattle, horses and goats.