MACCLab opening promotes increased focus on creating more workforce members

COLUMBIA - The MACCLab, based at the Columbia satellite location of Moberly Area Community College, has opened to the public.
Based in a 5,000 square-foot space, the lab's purpose is to help community members learn and eventually develop specific trades.
To do that, the lab offers 3D printers, laser cutters, a wood shop and a metal shop, among many opportunities offered.
The lab is primarily funded by the MoExcels Workforce Initiative, according to Dr. Jeff Lashley, president of MACC.
Gov. Mike Parson made it a point in his 2022 State of the State Address to improve funding for schools.
While attending Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, Parson said the opening is what he wanted when he first took office.
"What you are getting to see today and what we are headed to tomorrow is exactly what we started three years ago," Parson said.
With extra funding available for schools, MACC decided it needed to apply for the funding. Once it received the funds, the decision was made to create the MACCLab.
"Makerspaces, in general, are popping up in communities all throughout the country," Dr. Lashley said. "It becomes something that is a good selling point for a community, when they are recruiting people to live in the community or trying to bring business into the community to be able to say that you have this type of facility."
While the lab has not been open yet for a week, reactions are making the months of work worth the wait.
Tours have been available before the grand opening on Friday. Seeing the interest made one employee excited for the future.
"Everybody is just so excited for this place to be here," Maggie Holper, Makerspace coordinator, said. "They look at something in the space and say they want to learn that or I wanna use that or I wanna use all of this."
To be able to visit the lab, there are varying fees.
- For the general public at ages 16+: $60/month or $650 a year.
- For MACC employees and students: $55/month or $600 a year.
- For minors between ages 13-15: $30/month or $300 a year.
- Day passes are also available at $15/day.
Visit the lab's website to sign up for a class.