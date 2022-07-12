CAMDENTON − Camden County deputies arrested a Macks Creek man for multiple child sex crimes Monday night.
Joshua W. Ginsburg, 42,was arrested after an investigation. Charges are being requested for first-degree child molestation, sexual misconduct with a child less than 15, and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a child less than 14.
According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence in Macks Creek to investigate a child sexual abuse complaint.
Deputies said they met with a woman who said a family member, who is a minor, revealed to her that a male family member had allegedly been abusing them for the last six years.
According to the victim, the abuse had been ongoing since the victim was 10 years old.
Ginsburg was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is currently being held without bond.