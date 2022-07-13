CAMDENTON − Camden County deputies arrested a Macks Creek man for multiple child sex crimes Monday night.
Joshua W. Ginsberg, 42, is charged with first-degree child molestation, sexual misconduct with a child less than 15, and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a child less than 14.
According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence in Macks Creek to investigate a child sexual abuse complaint.
Deputies said they met with a woman who said a family member, who is a minor, revealed to her that a male family member had allegedly been abusing them for the last six years.
According to a probable cause statement, the family member asked Ginsberg about the sexual acts and he confirmed the acts occurred.
Court documents said Ginsberg told the victim it was "normal in several countries" to have a sexual relationship such as theirs.
After his Miranda Rights were read, Ginsberg declined to make a statement but did say "Whatever they said is true," according to the statement.
Ginsberg was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is currently being held without bond.