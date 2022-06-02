CAMDEN COUNTY - A Macks Creek man was charged and booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility for allegedly firing a weapon into his neighbor's home.
Early Tuesday morning, Camden County deputies responded to Blackberry Lane after a caller said a neighbor was firing into their home.
Deputies identified the shooter as Martin B. Perez, 59, of Macks Creek.
Deputies found damage outside of the residence, and interior damage was also recorded with a ruptured water line that caused damage to items inside the home, according to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
Perez admitted to firing a weapon at a light on his property but declined to cooperate with the investigation further, deputies said.
A search warrant recovered several firearms, spent shell casings and other evidence consistent with the damage of the residence.
Perez was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is currently being held without bond.