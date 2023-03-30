Macon County deputies, Bevier schools help stranded Illinois students

MACON COUNTY − A good deed from the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Bevier C-4 School District is not going unnoticed.
Deputy Michael Bothke was patrolling on U.S. Highway 36 Wednesday night when he noticed a charter bus that had broken down near Bevier, according to afrom the sheriff's office.
The bus was filled with students and staff from the Elgin, Illinois, Boys and Girls Club.
Bothke made a call to Cpl. Jesse Pantaleo, who is also a school resource deputy, to bring in a Bevier C-4 School District bus and driver. The driver took the students and staff to a hotel in Macon, where they stayed overnight while the bus was fixed.
A comment on the Facebook post said the sheriff's office also kept the students' belongings safe overnight.
Other comments on the post thanked the deputies, school district and bus driver for coming to the rescue.