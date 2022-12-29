MACON COUNTY - A Bevier, Missouri, man died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on Highway 63 near Roe Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Timothy Walton, 55, was driving southbound on the highway, and Travis Fagan, 26, was driving northbound. Walton's vehicle struck Fagan's, the report said.
Walton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
Fagan was taken to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County EMS for moderate injuries, the report said. It noted he was wearing a seatbelt.
Walton's 2005 Chevrolet Aveo was totaled, while Fagan's 2019 Toyota Tacoma had extensive damage.