MACON COUNTY − A juvenile from Macon County has sued the Macon County R-1 School District after he was attacked on campus two times by other students, according to the civil lawsuit filed in federal court.
The school board president, superintendent, high school principal, technical education center director, a substitute teacher, a full-time teacher and three students are named as defendants for their alleged involvement in the juvenile's physical and emotional distress.
Matt Uhrig, the juvenile's attorney, says the district failed to protect his right to fair and equal access to education and to be safe and secure in his person.
Uhrig says his client wants the district to revise its policies and procedures to "ensure that no student is assaulted like this again." The juvenile is also seeking a monetary amount of $25,000 to compensate him for the "mental, emotional and physical harm he suffered," according to Uhrig.
Documents say the juvenile was approached by a group of 10 students when one hit him in the face in October 2022. The substitute teacher on duty made no attempt to stop the attacking student, according to the suit.
Jeff Jones, the principal of Macon High School and one of the defendants in the suit, reportedly said that he would deal with the incident but did not provide further information to the juvenile and his guardians.
In February 2023, the juvenile was attacked again by an older student while a teacher present did not intervene, according to the suit.
Another student filmed the attack and posted it on social media. According to court documents, the juvenile alleges the post deprived him from access to safe education. The footage was shared between students, but Uhrig says administrators knew about the video and did not alert the juvenile's family.
The lawsuit includes 11 counts, including "unconstitutional custom, practice or policy," failure to train or supervise and negligent infliction of emotion distress. Each count
The administrators were later placed on leave and later resigned, according to the suit. KOMU 8 has reached out to the defendants for comment on the lawsuit.