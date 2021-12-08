MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after responding to two separate fires Tuesday.
One fire was on State Highway YY near Lacquer Avenue and the second was at the City of Macon compost site, according to a Facebook post from the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
According to witnesses in the area, the fires had been intentionally set. Information from the witnesses led deputies to Macon resident Tracy D. Stephenson.
Stephenson was later located and taken into custody by deputies during a traffic stop.
A search warrant was executed at Stephenson' home. Officers also had surveillance video from a local business that further showed Stephenson's involvement.
Stephenson is currently being held at the Macon County Jail for charges of second degree arson and knowingly burning/exploding. Her bond is set at $20,000.
According to Kirksville television station KTVO, Stephenson previously admitted to intentionally setting grass fires in January 2020. She received probation and a fine, according to online court records.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office was assisted during the investigation by the Macon Police Department, Macon Fire Department and the Macon Rural Fire Department.