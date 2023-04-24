COLUMBIA - More than two dozen streets around the city of Columbia started getting facelifts Monday. It's part of the city's plan to patch potholes left over from the winter.
HAPPENING NOW: Pavement maintenance on several Columbia roads began today. The city expects the construction to affect many residents' daily commutes. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/U0947Q2Bh5— Zach Zeman (@ZachZeman_) April 24, 2023
Some roads are closed and the city advises residents to be cautious of where they park.
“We ask that people don’t park on roads where they see those no parking signs during working hours ... The dates should be laid out on the sign specifically, so that’s the main concern said John Ogan, public works spokesman for the city.
"There are fewer potholes this spring than other winters that have come by, so we're starting to do a pavement management and to proactively repair streets," Ogan said.
The city is currently planning to announce a new set of roads that will undergo Onyx maintenance which consists of an oil-based additive thats and we’re going to be doing that within the next couple of weeks," Ogan said.
Capital Paving and Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC are contracted to repair the more than 25 listed streets we previously reported.
Roads will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. depending on when the roadways undergo their maintenance in the following days. The streets are also not planned to be completed simultaneously.
The city does not know how much time these repairs will take and advise Columbia residents to understand the process.