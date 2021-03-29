COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works is set to begin work on two roads in the next week.
For both of these roads, work will occur 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekdays until work is complete.
Maintenance on the Tanner Bridge Road over the Moreau River, is set to start on Wednesday.
Expect delays on the road, and motorists may be asked to take an alternative route during the construction period.
Next week, on Monday, April 5, crews will begin cross road culvert pipe replacements on Helias Spur Road.
The road will be closed during the construction period, so drivers will have to take an alternative route.