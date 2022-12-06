COLUMBIA - MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business.
In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS' parent company, Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. (BNED), explained the motivation behind the company's decision to downsize.
"Given the current macroeconomic environment and rapidly evolving dynamics in the higher education industry, today we announced that we would be making some organizational changes to strengthen our focus and efficiency and align our resources towards the highest growth opportunities ahead," Brown wrote.
According to the broader BNED second quarter fiscal year 2023 earning report, the results show an overall decrease in retail sales by $10.3 million, or 1.7% in comparison to the previous year. Additionally, rental income declined by 16.7%.
"The declines in course material product sales and rental income were primarily due to the shift to more digital course materials," the report said.
These causes, when contextualized with COVID-19 and an overall shift toward digital learning, serve to explain why there may be less of a need for in-person employees to physically manufacture textbooks.
For instance, Michelle Baumstark, the chief communications officer for Columbia Public Schools, shared that the school district began its shift away from using print textbooks a while ago.
"We actually use very few print textbooks," Baumstark wrote in an email. "Most of our textbooks are online or digital. We went this route many years ago when we went 1:1 with digital devices (beginning for the most part in 2012). That's not to say we don't have some textbooks, we do. But not every student has print textbooks in CPS."
Brown's email did not outline how many or which positions would be eliminated.
MBS Textbook Exchange has been a major employer in Columbia for the past few years. According to a 2020 report from Regional Economic Development, Inc., an economic development agency in Columbia, MBS Textbook Exchange ranked 11th on the list of Boone County's largest employers.
At that time, MBS employed 675 people. Today, according to MBS, the company employs over 1,000 employees, meaning this number has grown by nearly 33%.
Most of the company's biggest partners are colleges and universities supplying textbooks to their students. Partners in the state include MU and the University of Central Missouri.