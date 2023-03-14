ASHLAND − The city of Ashland issued an online survey last week to explore recycling service options. The results, which were released to KOMU 8 News Monday, show Ashland residents are ready for changes to the waste collection system.

The survey asked if residents are interested in curbside recycling pickup in Ashland. It included 76 respondents: 76.3% of respondents answered, "yes," to adding curbside recycling. Meanwhile, 23.7% of respondents answered, "no."

If Ashland adapts to curbside recycling, residents would get roll carts for their homes, according to Ashland City Administrator Kyle Michel.

Ashland's survey comes after Boone County took "unprecedented" measures to suspend the city's recycling program. The suspension was due to an excessive amount of contamination found in the recycling at the beginning of 2023, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

County crews found at least 25% of the recycling was contaminated, according to the Materials Recovery Facility, which processes the entire county's recycling.

The survey also asked residents to consider how much they'd be willing to pay monthly to support Ashland's recycling improvements. Changes included curbside recycling pickup; additional recycling bins in the city's current recycling lot located at 5275 Redtail Drive; or more frequent bin pickups from the city's recycling lot.

43.4% of respondents said they would be willing to pay $1 to $5 per month;

25% said they would pay $5 to $10;

26.3% said they wouldn't pay anything.

The final question, which had 54 responses, asked about the logistics of facilitating curbside recycling. The city asked residents how much they would be willing to pay for curbside.

68.5% of respondents said they would be willing to pay $10 to $12 per month for curbside recycling.

22.2% said they would pay $13 to $15 per month.

Marie Grierson, a retired Ashland resident of 61 years, said she's in favor of improving Ashland's recycling system.

"[The recycling container] is very handy for people who use it here, except when it gets full," Grierson said. She noted that a lot of her recycling is shredded paper and magazines.

But recently, she noticed that people haven't been properly disposing of their recycling.

"The bins, when they had them in here, were completely full," Grierson said. "Trash was just laying around."

Grierson said she'd be willing to pay $10 per month to have curbside recycling pickup available in Ashland.

"If we can't have it, the recycling, here, I'd be more than happy to go the other way," Grierson said. "I know Columbia has it, Jeff City and a lot of the other towns."

KOMU 8 News reached out to the city of Ashland to ask what timeline officials are using to adapt the recycling model.

"We have no plans at this point," Michel said in a statement to KOMU 8 News. "[We are] simply exploring options based upon survey results."

Currently, there's only one recycling container in Ashland, which the city buys through a third-party contractor, Republic Services.

Michel said the city is still monitoring the results before making any concrete plans for recycling services. The online survey is still open for those who are interested in taking it.