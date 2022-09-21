MORGAN COUNTY - A Rocky Mount man who is charged with the second-degree murder of his son was rearrested Tuesday after a bond violation.
Court records show a warrant was issued for Larry Lunnin's arrest Tuesday. According to the Morgan County Jail roster, he was arrested by 5:15 p.m. and released by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lunnin, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree involuntary manslaughter, child abduction, failure to drive on right half of roadway and two counts of failure to secure a child younger than eight years old in a child restraint or booster seat.
The charges stem from a Sept. 3 crash on Route W that killed Lunnin's 3-year-old child and injured his 7-year-old child. Lunnin's Jeep Wrangler traveled off the right side of the road and struck a sign, according to a highway patrol crash report. The Jeep then overturned.
The 3-year-old was not properly restrained in an age appropriate child restraint, according to the report.
Lunnin is also accused of taking the children from their mother, who lives in Nebraska and had "sole legal and physical custody," according to the statement. He later admitted to taking the children between January and March of 2022 and bringing them to Missouri. He claimed that he had never been issued the court order stripping him of custody.
Lunnin was originally arrested on Sept. 4 and was released after posting a $100,000 bond. He had another bond appearance hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.