COLUMBIA - A Westphalia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit multiple vehicles and left the scene in Columbia.
Police say Tyler Schmitz, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident where damage exceeds $1,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.
The collision happened on Stadium Boulevard in between Forum Boulevard and Rollins Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday. The crash scene closed one lane of Stadium for about 30 minutes.
According to online court records, Schmitz pleaded guilty to DWI in Cole County in March. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service and enroll in the Substance Awareness Traffic Offender Program (SATOP) and the Missouri Victim Impact Panels (VIP). Online records show he completed the SATOP and VIP program.