COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a Marshall man Thursday for allegedly assaulting an officer.
Malachi Nathan Benton, 24, is charged with second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest for a felony.
The arrest comes in relation to a Thursday incident when officers responded to the 2400 block of East Broadway for a report of an individual throwing objects into the road.
Benton then attacked an officer and tried to take his equipment, including his firearm, according to a news release. Benton fled the scene and was later found in a creek bed nearby.
Benton was placed in custody at the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond. An investigation is ongoing.