FULTON − A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection to an alleged assault.
Fulton police responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of Vine Street around 3:10 a.m., according to a news release. Officers found a suspect entered a residence and struck the person living there.
The suspect, identified as Jordan Castillo, 20, was located near 2nd Street and Nichols Street. Police say he resisted arrested, assaulted officers and fled on foot.
With help from the Fulton police K9 and a drone from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Castillo was located on St. Louis Avenue and taken into custody, according to the release.
Castillo was arrested on two Audrain County warrants. Online records show he's charged with two counts of first-degree trespassing and stealing.
Fulton police say they have forwarded additional charges, including assault and burglary, to the Callaway County prosecutor.