MONROE COUNTY − A man accused of killing a Monroe County woman filed an appeal to be represented by a public defender during an arraignment Wednesday.
Lyle Miller, 65, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the December 2021 disappearance of Betty Hayes.
Miller appeared in-person without counsel for the hearing. He remained silent throughout the hearing, according to online records.
Miller filed an appeal to obtain a public defender after the Missouri State Public Defender Office said he was not eligible for a public defender, online records show.
Hayes, 90, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2021.
Miller was arrested on July 28 after state and local law enforcement recovered human remains from a pond on his land. Miller reportedly told a witness that he struck Hayes in the head, killing her, and placed her body in the pond, according to court documents.
Miller continues to be held without bond at the Miller County Jail. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15, a counsel status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.