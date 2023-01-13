BOONE COUNTY − A man accused of the fatal shooting of two women in November pleaded not guilty Friday during a hearing.
Cadilac Derrick, 35, waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The latter two charges are for another active case from August.
In December, Derrick was indicted by a grand jury. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but those charges were upgraded to first degree. A motion for a change of judge was also filed and granted in December.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Boyd Lane on the evening of Nov. 5. Lea'johna Sanders, 22, was found deceased at the scene, and another female victim, Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
According to court documents, Derrick told police he was sleeping when one of the victims started fighting with him. He claimed the other victim shot at him during the fight. Then, he said he fought with the victim who was holding the gun, during which it went off. He said he then retrieved the gun and shot the other victim before leaving the home, court documents said.
On Friday, Judge Brouck Jacobs scheduled a status hearing for Feb. 27.
Derrick remains in the Boone County Jail without bond.