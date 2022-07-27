COLUMBIA - A man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at a Columbia hotel pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday.
Justin Miller, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse, three counts of assault, one count of sexual misconduct and one count of resisting arrest. The judge sentenced him to 8 years in prison for each sexual abuse charge, four years for two of the assault charges, and jail time for the other two charges.
Court documents said Miller exposed himself to a woman at the La Quinta Inn in west Columbia, then tried to assault the victim. Police said he left the hotel, then assaulted a woman in a parking lot on Bernadette Drive.