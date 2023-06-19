MOBERLY – A man accused of a string of burglaries in Moberly has been arrested, the Moberly Police Department said Monday.
The department said it investigated numerous incidents of stealing from vehicles, burglary from residences and tampering of vehicles from late-April through mid-June.
Randolph County prosecutors charged Columbia resident Christopher Johnson, 33, with first-degree burglary on Sunday, according to Moberly police.
Johnson is being held at the Randolph County Justice Center with a $35,000 cash-only bond.
Moberly police say their investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are likely.