BOONE COUNTY − A man who was acquitted of murder earlier this month has been sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm.
A jury found Leo Robinson Jr. guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Monday to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and will be given credit for time already served, according to online court records.
Robinson was acquitted of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the death of 51-year-old Reginald Bald, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive on March 14, 2021.
Court documents said Robinson and Bald were arguing in the parking lot of Waffle House before the shooting. Robinson's defense team argued he shot Ball out of self defense.