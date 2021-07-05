PULASKI COUNTY - A man is recovering from serious injuries after falling from a cliff, according to Waynesville Fire officials.
According to a Facebook post from the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District (WRFPD), the crew was dispatched to an undisclosed location around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Pulaski 911 was unable to give a precise location of where the male patient fell, due to poor phone reception in the area.
Upon arrival, the WRFPD found a male patient who was approximately 300 feet up the hillside at the bottom of the rock cliff he was climbing on, the Facebook post said.
Rescuers ascended the hill and secured the patient. They then were able to perform a technical rope rescue and removed the injured person from the hillside, according to WTFPD.
Phelps AIR was then called in, and WRFPD responded with a fire engine to establish a landing zone close to where the rescue was happening.
The man was then airlifted to a Columbia hospital due to his serious injuries.