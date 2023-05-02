AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Mexico man and 4-year-old boy were seriously injured in a crash in Audrain County on Saturday, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael Marks, 26, was driving a 2001 Ford Focus when it swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Missouri Route 22 at County Road 945. The car crossed the center of the roadway and ran off the roadway, where it overturned several times.
The boy was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the crash report.
Both Marks and the child were transported to University Hospital in Columbia via ambulance.