CAMDEN COUNTY - A Colorado man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Macks Creek Saturday evening after police say they found 130 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux's vehicle for an expired out-of-state license plate.
After smelling marijuana in the car, the deputy searched the vehicle and found several large bags of marijuana, according to a news release. The deputy also recovered a firearm during the search.
Lamoreaux was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where he is currently being held without bond.
Charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without insurance have been requested.