SEDALIA - A man is now in custody following a 11-hour standoff in Sedalia Tuesday.
The Sedalia Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance call Tuesday around 8 p.m. on North New York Avenue.
Officers learned there was a disturbance involving a firearm with three individuals and the gun had been fired during the fight, according to a news release. One individual escaped the home with the firearm and turned it into the police.
SPD, Pettis County deputies, and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the home and set up a perimeter, the release said. The door to the home was barricaded, and a female inside the home told police there was a bomb or incendiary device inside. Officers then began negotiations with the suspect.
Charles Morris was identified as the suspect, along with a 46-year old woman who was being held against her will, along with an incendiary device found inside the home, the release said.
SPD requested assistance of the SWAT and bomb squad. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the victim told police Morris appeared to be passed out. Negotiators helped the victim escape out of the house, the release said.
Morris was transported to the Pettis County Jail after being evaluated at a local hospital. He had two active arrest warrants for statuary sodomy child molestation.
Additionally charges of two counts of first degree domestic assault, possession of certain weapons (incendiary device), first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon were requested to the prosecutor.