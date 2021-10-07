JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly made a false report of an active shooter in an apartment complex.
JCPD responded to the reported active shooter situation at the 10/12 Jackson Street housing complex around 8:49 a.m.
According to a news release, a subject called saying an active shooter was on the ninth floor of the 10 Jackson building. At that time, the Jefferson City Communications Center received reports of multiple medical alarms going off.
Officers evacuated the complex. Once they reached the ninth floor, they determined there was no active shooter event occurring and began to identify the caller. Officers located the suspect and determined he triggered the fire alarm by lighting a fire in his apartment, according to the news release.
During an interview with authorities, the suspect admitted to calling 911 and admitted to telling the communications operator there was an active shooter at the complex.
The suspect is in custody at the Cole County jail awaiting formal charges on second degree arson, first degree of making a terrorist threat, false reports and misuse of emergency.