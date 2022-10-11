COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death in north Columbia.
Police said Adam Conner, 37, of Columbia, is in custody but no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person around 3:40 p.m. Monday. They obtained a search warrant later in the evening.
The crime scene investigation van is now at the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6WrNBXcOo9— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) October 11, 2022
During the investigation, officers said they found the body of a woman concealed in a closet. Police said there was evidence that she had been restrained and suffered severe blunt-force trauma to the head.
Police said they are unable to make a positive identification of the deceased woman due to the severity of her injuries.
"We know who lives in the residence and believe we have a good idea of who the victim is," CPD wrote in a news release. "But until we can obtain more definitive information we are not able to release a name. For now, the female victim will be referred to as Jane Doe."
The police department is working on the investigation with the medical examiner's office and the prosecutor's office.
