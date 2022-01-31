JEFFERSON CITY — One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance involving a gun early Monday morning.
Jefferson City police officers responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance involving a handgun at an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive.
Officers said they heard a disturbance inside an apartment and attempted to contact the residents. A 911 caller reported that the male resident pulled out a handgun in a verbal argument and threatened to shoot everyone in the apartment, including a newborn child, according to a news release.
Police established a perimeter around the building and attempted to contact the residents. After a resident answered the door, the male suspect fled the apartment to an elevated deck via the second floor. The suspect still had the handgun when he fled the building, a news release said.
Officers found the suspect hiding in an external storage unit on the elevated deck. After the suspect refused to leave the storage unit, officers unlocked it and took him into custody.
The loaded 9 mm handgun was found near the storage unit, police said. Based on prior history, the suspect is prohibited from owning a firearm.
Neighboring residents reported that the suspect had not entered their apartments.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody at the Cole County Jail for first-degree child endangerment, unlawful use of weapons, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree domestic assault.