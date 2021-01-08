FULTON — Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on several charges after a police chase early Friday morning.
A press release from Fulton Police Department said officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Cote Sans Dessein Road and Collier Lane around 7:20 a.m. The car then sped off, and officers lost sight of it. MSHP and Callaway County deputies continued the pursuit until the car crashed in the area of Silver Drive and US Highway 54.
The driver, identified as David Buxton II was taken into custody and transported to the Callaway County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, DWI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, careless and imprudent driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buxton is currently under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole.