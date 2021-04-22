ELDON - Officers from the Eldon Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Mallard-Rekus funeral home Thursday.
Officers encountered Bradley E. Duncan, of Chesterfield, holding a handgun and two males restraining the armed male upon arriving at the scene, according to a press release.
The suspect fired one round from a .45 caliber handgun that narrowly missed those attending the funeral service. No one was hit by the round.
Duncan would not cooperate with police and refused to release the weapon. The officers were able to subdue him after a struggle and take him into custody.
Duncan is charged with:
- Domestic Assault First Degree Class B Felony
- Armed Criminal Action
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
The Eldon Police Department believes it was a murder-suicide attempt targeting Duncan's ex-wife. The investigation is still ongoing.
Duncan received a no bond allowed warrant and is being housed at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.