JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Jefferson City SWAT team and Community Action Team assisted the MUSTANG Drug Task Force by executing a narcotics search warrant early Wednesday morning.
The search warrant was executed on the 700 block of Jackson Street and led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man. He was taken into custody and is being held for possible charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
According to the press release, investigators recovered suspected heroin, marijuana, and weapons from the residence.
The investigation is still ongoing and the Jefferson City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at 573-634-6400 or at the CrimeStoppers website.