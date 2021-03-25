MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after an overdose death in Vichy.
In a Facebook post, the Maries County officials say they responded after a family member found a 27-year-old man dead in an apparent overdose in Vichy Tuesday morning. Officials say they found two capsules of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on the scene.
After an investigation, the Maries County Sheriff's Office says it found and arrested a man who they say distributed the drugs. Officials did not release his name in the Facebook post, but KOMU 8 is working to confirm the name. The department says it found 84 capsules of suspected fentanyl and 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine.
Officials say he confessed to supplying the man who died with suspected fentanyl. He was arrested and is charged with intent to distribute, second degree homicide and manslaughter. He is being held in the Phelps County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Facility on a no bond warrant.