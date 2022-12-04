CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man was arrested on Friday night after leading police on a 37 minute pursuit spanning two counties.
According to the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to have Daniel Foreman, 35, pull over for a traffic violation at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Foreman then refused to stop his vehicle, and led the deputy as well as other assisting law enforcement officers on a pursuit that lasted 37 minutes.
After entering Montgomery County on State Road B, Foreman drove off the road and into a field before crashing his vehicle over an embankment.
He then fled the vehicle on foot before being captured.
After Foreman’s arrest, it was determined he was wanted on multiple warrants across Cole and Cooper County for felony drug offenses.
Foreman was also under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation Parole.
Foreman has been booked and processed at the Callaway County Jail and remains in custody without bond.