JEFFERSON CITY - A man is in custody following a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 54 Monday night.
Jefferson City police responded to the area of Highway 54 near Ellis Boulevard around 8:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
A 911 caller said a man fired multiple rounds from his vehicle and continued down the highway, according to a news release. The caller was not injured and said they were unsure if any rounds struck their vehicle.
Officers quickly located the 23-year-old suspect and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a 9mm handgun, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody is is being held at the Cole County Jail, awaiting formal charges for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
While in custody, the suspect told investigators he fired one round from his gun into the air because he believed he was being ran off the road, the release said.
JCPD did not release the identity of the suspect.