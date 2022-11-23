MOBERLY - Police arrested a man after investigating a series of fires set off in Moberly on Monday night.
According to a press release, police said they received multiple reports of fires in the downtown Moberly area at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday.
While the fires were being extinguished and investigated, more fires were reported nearby.
The fires were seen at the 700 block of W Coates St, the 1000 block of W Reed St, as well as Rothwell Park.
Crews found the fires in places like commercial dumpsters and residential trash cans.
After reviewing surveillance footage, police said they determined that Scott Bishop, 43, was intentionally starting the fires.
Bishop was located and arrested in Randolph County on Tuesday night and was later charged with nine counts of knowingly burning or exploding.