COLUMBIA - A woman has died after a shooting in Columbia in the 1900 block of Juniper Circle this weekend.
Robyn Lucas, 51, was found dead by police at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
In a press release, police say officers arrested Columbia resident Andrew Scott Lucas, 54, for 2nd degree murder.
Andrew was also found at the scene with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. After receiving treatment for his wound, he was later transported to the Boone County Jail.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more information may become available at a later date.