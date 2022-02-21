BLAND — A man has been arrested following a shooting in Gasconade County early Saturday morning.
Ryan M. Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury and armed criminal action. Johnson confessed to shooting a female victim, and deputies recovered the firearm used in the shooting, according to a news release from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office.
A Gasconade County woman was shot during an argument and sustained non-life threatening injuries to her finger and head, according to the release.
The woman, whose name has not been released, told deputies that she met the male suspect at the Valentine Ford Creek access point. During an argument, the suspect displayed a gun and shot her, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim was transported to a trauma center in Columbia for her injuries.
Deputies later identified the suspect as Johnson. After a brief physical altercation, deputies arrested him at a residence in the 2800 block of Mount Sterling Road in Bland.
Johnson is being held in the Osage County Jail with a bond of $50,000.
The victim was released from the hospital on Monday.