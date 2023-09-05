COLUMBIA − A man was arrested early Monday morning after reports of shots fired in downtown Columbia.
Darren Sapp, 22, of Columbia, was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Charges were not filed as of Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the area of Locust and Tenth Streets around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to Columbia police spokesperson Christian Tabak.
Officers found evidence that shots had been fired, but reported no property damage or injuries, according to Tabak.
Witnesses reportedly told police that Sapp had been "firing in the air indiscriminately," Tabak said.
Sapp was taken to the Boone County Jail, where he was released on a $1,500 bond, according to online records.