PULASKI COUNTY - A man was arrested by Pulaski County deputies after he tried to strike cars with a shovel and injured a deputy on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to Y Highway in Pulaski County around 2:20 p.m. after drivers reported that a man was near Holiday Lane with a shovel. One by-passer said the man struck their vehicle with the shovel.
Deputies arrived and gave multiple verbal commands to the suspect, who disregarded the deputies and continued walking "aggressively" toward them. The suspect was carrying a shovel, a pickaxe and a hammer, according to a news release.
When the suspect approached, deputies used a taser and OC spray, but the suspect continued to grab one of the tools he was carrying and ignored deputies' commands to stop, the news release said.
Two additional deputies arrived at the scene and were able to arrest the suspect. The sheriff's office said medical attention was attempted, but the suspect continued to be violent and combative. He was transported to the Pulaski County Jail.
Medical attention was provided at the jail, and the suspect was transported for medical evaluation.
A female deputy received injuries as a result of the incident and was evaluated by medical professionals. She is doing well and expected to return to duty immediately, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said it is still investigation the suspect's intentions.
Charges have been submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which are expected to be filed Thursday. The identity of the suspect will be released once charges are filed, the sheriff's office said.