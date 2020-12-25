TIPON- A Camdenton man was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit with Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies.
Tyler Thomas, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday, Dec. 23 after fleeing from a traffic stop. Thomas has been charged with tampering a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
It was also discovered the vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was stolen out of Camdenton that morning. Thomas will also have charges out of Camden County.
According to a release, deputies made the vehicle stop for a registration violation. As the deputy was checking his information, Thomas fled from the stop, heading east on Highway 50 toward California, Missouri.
Deputies initiated a pursuit, as the driver continued to flee east at 60 mph. They then deployed tire spikes at the junction of Highway 50 and Highway E.
The suspect vehicle ran over the spokes and continued to drive until reaching Scott Branch Road.
Deputies then blocked Thomas on the shoulder of the roadway, which caused him to drive down a grass embankment, strike a drainage ditch and finally come to stop.
Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office. He has a bond of $50,000.