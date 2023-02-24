COLE COUNTY − A Russellville man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly vandalized multiple buildings in the downtown area.
Deputies said they responded to the 4900 block of Marion Street around 7:50 a.m. for a report of vandalism.
The 21-year-old suspect reportedly admitted to damaging multiple properties, including the U.S. Postal Service building, by painting graffiti, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect was taken to the Cole County Jail. His identity will not be released until formal charges are filed, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.