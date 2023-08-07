CALLAWAY COUNTY − A man who led Callaway County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle pursuit last month has been charged with second-degree murder in the state of Oregon.
Juan Gonzales-Silva, 31, was arrested on July 30 for multiple felony charges and felony nationwide extradition warrants.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office says Gonzales-Silva led deputies on a pursuit along Interstate 70 and on State Road Z, through Fulton. Deputies later found counterfeit OxyContin pills, fentanyl and a loaded defaced firearm in a backpack Gonzales-Silva was reportedly carrying. He now faces multiple felony charges in Callaway County.
The sheriff's office said on July 31, it was notified that Gonzales-Silva was a person of interest in an active homicide investigation in Portland, Oregon.
Portland investigators came to Fulton and interviewed Gonzales-Silva on Aug. 1.
By Aug. 4, Gonzales-Silva was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Portland homicide, according to the sheriff's office.
Gonzales-Silva, an undocumented immigrant, reportedly was released on his own recognizance in Portland, Oregon in 2020. A detainer was issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.