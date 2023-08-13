CAMDEN COUNTY - A Grain Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning after the four-wheeler he was driving crashed, seriously injuring him and a passenger, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two other passengers had minor injuries, according to MSHP.
Luis M. Virgil, 47, was arrested for felony DWI causing serious injury, two counts of DWI causing physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the road, unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on the highway, and driving without a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from MSHP.
He was arrested around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the report.
The crash happened about an hour before on Avalon Way near Lake of the Ozarks, according to MSHP's online crash report.
According to the report, the four-wheeler went off the left side of the road after failing to make a curve, overturning and landing on the driver's side.
Virgil had serious injuries, along with another passenger, Joshua Davison, 34, of Blue Springs. Davison was airlifted to University Hospital, according to the crash report.
Two other passengers, 28-year-old Nicholas Dorman of Blue Springs and 37-year-old Mark Showman of Lee's Summit, had minor injuries. Dorman and Virgil were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, according to the crash report.
None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.
After his arrest, Virgil was released for medical treatment, according to the arrest report.