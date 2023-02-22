COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in October in Columbia.
Derrick Blackmon, 22, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to court documents, Blackmon allegedly shot at a car and its owner after a collision on Oct. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Sinclair Road and Nifong Boulevard.
Dash cam footage from a witness' vehicle and security footage from the nearby Mill Creek Elementary, both accessed by Columbia police, showed the situation. The other party's car hit a vehicle registered to Blackmon from behind. A person coming from Blackmon's car allegedly shot approximately four bullets toward the other party and ran south.
The officer "was certain" Blackmon was seen on the footage, running from the scene, with a handgun, according to court documents.
There was no possible assailant present at the scene when the police arrived at the scene. The other party, an adult male, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his back.
The Columbia police officer investigating the scene received a warrant to search Blackmon's car and found an empty pistol holder and 33 grams of marijuana.
Police say more than $1,000 of damage occurred.
Blackmon is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He has an initial appearance scheduled in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.