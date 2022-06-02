MACON COUNTY, Il. − A man has been arrested in Macon County, Illinois in connection to a 2017 murder in Moberly.
John F. Tucker, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Christopher S. James.
James was found with a gunshot wound underneath the stairwell at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Williams Street on Feb. 2, 2017. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The Moberly Police Department, with the help of the Decatur, Illinois Police Department, Macon County, Illinois Sheriff's Department and US Marshals, made the arrest.
According to a probable cause statement, a woman had been in a relationship with both men. She told investigators that Tucker and James were arguing outside the apartment. She said she heard a gunshot and then saw Tucker run from area where James was found.
Tucker was brought in for questioning on Feb. 2, 2017 where he admitted that he was at the woman's residence the night before. He told investigators that he had no reason gunshot residue would be found on him. His t-shirt later tested positive for the residue, according to the statement.
Tucker is currently being held in the Macon County, Illinois detention facility while he awaits an extradition hearing.